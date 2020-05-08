DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A time-honored tradition returns to Volusia County this weekend, in a limited form. The county will allow people to drive and park on the beach once more.

The county announced that 14 vehicle ramps will open Saturday for beach access:

Granada Boulevard

Cardinal Drive

Williams Avenue

Seabreeze Boulevard

Silver Beach Avenue

Florida Shores Boulevard

Van Avenue

El Portal Street

Dunlawton Boulevard

Beach Street

Beachway Avenue

Crawford Road

Flagler Avenue

3rd Avenue

The Williams Avenue ramp in Daytona Beach will also be open for disabled access only. Driving will not be allowed outside of those areas. Violators could be ticketed

BREAKING: vehicle access returning to Volusia Co. starting tomorrow. 14 ramps opening up for limited socially distanced beach parking. Driving not allowed out of those parking areas @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/t2mCdA3pcL — Nicole Griffin (@NicoleNews13) May 8, 2020

County officials say they new system will allow for 1,600 to 1,700 cars to park on the county's beaches at blue markers, which are meant to keep cars roughly 25 feet apart. Only one car is allowed at each vehicle marker, and violators could be fined or towed.

The beaches themselves have been open for at least a week. This weekend, bathroom and shower facilities will also reopen.

This is a developing story. Reporter Nicole Griffin will have an update at 5 p.m.