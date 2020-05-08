DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A time-honored tradition returns to Volusia County this weekend, in a limited form. The county will allow people to drive and park on the beach once more.
The county announced that 14 vehicle ramps will open Saturday for beach access:
- Granada Boulevard
- Cardinal Drive
- Williams Avenue
- Seabreeze Boulevard
- Silver Beach Avenue
- Florida Shores Boulevard
- Van Avenue
- El Portal Street
- Dunlawton Boulevard
- Beach Street
- Beachway Avenue
- Crawford Road
- Flagler Avenue
- 3rd Avenue
The Williams Avenue ramp in Daytona Beach will also be open for disabled access only. Driving will not be allowed outside of those areas. Violators could be ticketed
County officials say they new system will allow for 1,600 to 1,700 cars to park on the county's beaches at blue markers, which are meant to keep cars roughly 25 feet apart. Only one car is allowed at each vehicle marker, and violators could be fined or towed.
The beaches themselves have been open for at least a week. This weekend, bathroom and shower facilities will also reopen.
This is a developing story. Reporter Nicole Griffin will have an update at 5 p.m.
Sign up now for one of our coronavirus newsletters that will show up in your inbox every weekday at 1 p.m. The newsletters highlight the most important coronavirus stories of the day that you need to know for your area.