SAN ANTONIO — Gov. Greg Abbott is continuing his efforts to reopen the state by allowing nail salons to reopen Friday under strict health guidelines during the coronavirus pandemic.

What You Need To Know

Hair, nail and tanning salons can open May 8



Must take certain precautions



One salon says they're ready for customers

It's a decision Snow Nguyen has been preparing for since closing her salon Vinpearls Nails and Lashes in March.

"We are just going to open and try to be really careful," said Nguyen.

Getting a manicure or pedicure will look a little different when clients arrive for their appointments. Customers will have to sit behind plastic shields, similar to the ones at grocery stores, while getting their services done and wear face masks.

"My husband came up with the box [shield] idea. It took him a good five to six days of labor," Nguyen said.

On Wednesday, the state updated and posted health protocols for nail salons to abide by. Before reviewing the recommended guidelines, Nguyen said she was already working on upgrades.

"We had a lot of time to clean and buy some new furniture. We buy face shields and masks for the customers, also hand sanitizers. We bought a thermometer to check the temperature of our technicians," she said.

All items that will be put to use when they reopen. Receptionist Vanessa Calderon says the salon is booked out for their first day on Friday.

"The phones have been ringing off the hooks. You hang them up and they ring right out away. We are just trying to get everyone in," said Calderon.

Though both are ready to return to working, there are still fears over the pandemic. However, Nguyen says it's important her staff gets back to work.

"We do worry, but I just do they best I can," said Nguyen.