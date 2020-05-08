TEXAS – River parks and tubing outfitters along the Comal and Guadalupe rivers have been closed since March but as state officials being reopening parts of the Texas economy, many are getting ready to get back on the water.

Starting Friday, some river parks maintained by the City of New Braunfels will begin reopening including: Prince Solms Park, Hinman Island, and the City Tube Chute along the Comal river.

Cypress Bend and River Acres parks on the Guadalupe river will reopen on Saturday, May 9.

With these park openings come restrictions though. All will open at a limited capacity from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and park-goers will be expected to maintain social distancing.

Two other river parks in New Braunfels are expected to open at later dates: Das Rec on May 18 and the Landa Park Aquatic Center on June 1.

“Following the Governor’s orders, we are encouraged to see our community begin to reopen. Our goal is to create an environment where social distancing is possible while enjoying our beautiful parks and rivers. However, park-goers also have a responsibility to help limit the spread of COVID-19 and should commit to following the Governor’s orders and safety precautions, including social distancing,” said New Braunfels Mayor Barron Casteel in a written statement.

The City of San Marcos has not released the names of what parks will be reopening immediately, but officials there say they are evaluating what parks can reopen. You can see a full list of what’s open and closed there by clicking here.

Tubing outfitters along both the Comal and Guadalupe rivers have been posting online saying they’re getting ready for river patrons.

Those companies are required to follow guidelines from the state including limiting their capacity, maintaining social distancing of staff and customers, and disinfecting equipment between uses.

At least four outfitters in the New Braunfels area say they are reopening Friday: Texas Tubes, Rockin R River Rides, Comal Tubes, and Corner Tubes.

Two outfitters in the San Marcos area saying they are planning on reopening on May 15: Texas State Tubes and Don’s Fish Camp.