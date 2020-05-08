CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Many North Carolina retailers spent Friday preparing for Phase 1 which allows retailers to open up their to stores to 50 percent capacity​.

Tim Rhodes is the owner of Run For Your Life running store in Charlotte. It's reopening Saturday.

To make sure employees and customers feel safe there will be signs outside the store telling customers how many people are allowed inside.

Employees are required to wear face coverings, and customers are encouraged to do so. They also have to sanitize their hands.

Signs will also be posted reminding customers to socially distance, and Rhodes says employees will be constantly cleaning the store.

Businesses are taking different approaches. While some are deciding not to open, others are opening Saturday and are curious to see how it goes.

While Phase 1 allows retailers to open up their to stores to 50 percent capacity, many places remain closed, including gyms, hair salons, and playgrounds.

State parks are open. Day camps are allowed, while overnight camps aren't.

Funerals up to 50 people can happen, and childcare is opened up to working parents and those looking for work.