TEXAS — Texas has now entered the next phase in the reopening of the economy following a lockdown due to the spread of the coronavirus.

Gov. Greg Abbott held a press conference on May 5 where he announced the issuance of an executive order to expand the openings of certain businesses and activities.

The following businesses are allowed to open beginning May 8:

Barbershops, Hair Salons, Nail Salons, and Tanning Salons

  • These businesses must ensure at least six feet of social distancing between operating work stations.

Public Swimming Pools

  • Indoor pools may operate at up to 25 percent of the total listed occupancy of the pool facility.
  • Outdoor pools may operate at up to 25 percent of normal operating limits as determined by the pool operator.

Wedding Venues and Services

  • Wedding venues and related services were allowed to reopen on May 5.
  • For indoor weddings that are not at a church, the venue may operate at up to 25 percent of the total listed occupancy of the facility.
  • For indoor wedding receptions, facilities must limit their occupancy to 25 percent of the total listed occupancy.
  • These occupancy limits do not apply to the outdoor areas of a wedding reception or to outdoor wedding receptions.

More businesses and facilities will be allowed to open on May 18. That includes gyms, non-essential manufacturing services, and offices with no more than five people or 25% of the total workforce.

