TEXAS — Texas has now entered the next phase in the reopening of the economy following a lockdown due to the spread of the coronavirus.
What You Need To Know
- Hair and nail salons may open
- Public swimming pools may open
- Wedding venues allowed to open as of May 5
Gov. Greg Abbott held a press conference on May 5 where he announced the issuance of an executive order to expand the openings of certain businesses and activities.
The following businesses are allowed to open beginning May 8:
Barbershops, Hair Salons, Nail Salons, and Tanning Salons
- These businesses must ensure at least six feet of social distancing between operating work stations.
Public Swimming Pools
- Indoor pools may operate at up to 25 percent of the total listed occupancy of the pool facility.
- Outdoor pools may operate at up to 25 percent of normal operating limits as determined by the pool operator.
Wedding Venues and Services
- Wedding venues and related services were allowed to reopen on May 5.
- For indoor weddings that are not at a church, the venue may operate at up to 25 percent of the total listed occupancy of the facility.
- For indoor wedding receptions, facilities must limit their occupancy to 25 percent of the total listed occupancy.
- These occupancy limits do not apply to the outdoor areas of a wedding reception or to outdoor wedding receptions.
More businesses and facilities will be allowed to open on May 18. That includes gyms, non-essential manufacturing services, and offices with no more than five people or 25% of the total workforce.