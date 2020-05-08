TEXAS — Texas has now entered the next phase in the reopening of the economy following a lockdown due to the spread of the coronavirus.

Hair and nail salons may open



Public swimming pools may open



Wedding venues allowed to open as of May 5

Gov. Greg Abbott held a press conference on May 5 where he announced the issuance of an executive order to expand the openings of certain businesses and activities.

The following businesses are allowed to open beginning May 8:

Barbershops, Hair Salons, Nail Salons, and Tanning Salons

These businesses must ensure at least six feet of social distancing between operating work stations.

Public Swimming Pools

Indoor pools may operate at up to 25 percent of the total listed occupancy of the pool facility.

Outdoor pools may operate at up to 25 percent of normal operating limits as determined by the pool operator.

Wedding Venues and Services

Wedding venues and related services were allowed to reopen on May 5.

For indoor weddings that are not at a church, the venue may operate at up to 25 percent of the total listed occupancy of the facility.

For indoor wedding receptions, facilities must limit their occupancy to 25 percent of the total listed occupancy.

These occupancy limits do not apply to the outdoor areas of a wedding reception or to outdoor wedding receptions.

More businesses and facilities will be allowed to open on May 18. That includes gyms, non-essential manufacturing services, and offices with no more than five people or 25% of the total workforce.