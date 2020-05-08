ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orlando-based nonprofit that normally designs 3D-printed prosthetics recently teamed up with a medical team from Oregon Health and Science University to design 3D ventilators.

Prior to the coronavirus outbreak, Limbitless Solutions designed 3D-printed prosthetic arms for children. The pandemic forced them to redirect their energies.

“Our bionic production work has been slowed, so we’ve worked to pivot our manufacturing to be able to support hospitals and the medical environment,” Limbitless Solutions President Albert Moreno said.

Amazingly, the 3D-printed ventilators don’t need electricity — just oxygen.

“When you apply air or oxygen to the design, it will then regulate the pressure or volume to match what the patient needs,” Moreno said. “There’s an incredible opportunity to be able to help during natural disasters where the electricity can be knocked out and you still need a backup option from the current medical supply.”

Limbitless Solutions ventilator takes up to eight hours to make and costs very little to manufacture.

“It costs between $10 to $50 range for the parts,” Moreno said.

Moreno said the designs were submitted to the FDA for emergency use authorization so that they would be available for an emergency, crisis, or natural disaster.

The designs were also shipped to several hospitals for clinicians' review and the FDA could access the results for approval.

Limbitless Solutions also produces 3D-printed faceshields for medical workers on the front lines.