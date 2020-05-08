MELBOURNE, Fla. – The Melbourne Square Mall reopened Friday with new measures in effect because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Guidelines for social distancing, face coverings, and no groups are in place follow federal, state and local recommendations.

Workers are cleaning and disinfecting areas several times a day.

And even though Melbourne Square Mall has reopened, some stores are open while others are not.

One vendor we spoke with is excited to get their children's strollers, carousel and massage chairs back up and running.

“Social distancing is a great thing, but if we could all just get back together and keep six feet apart that would be great,” Cheryl Ruggiero said.

The mall also has an interactive art display for patrons to share bright moments during the crisis.