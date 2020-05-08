SAN ANTONIO -- Meat shortages across the country are creating problems for both consumers and farmers in Texas. The economic downfall due to COVID-19 is creating supply chain issues and higher prices for the meat industry as a whole.

For Vicki Brehm, who owns a cattle breeding ranch south Bexar County, life has been a little different since the virus' outbreak. Commercial ranchers who typically purchase replacement cattle and bulls from her aren't buying as much because they now have more cows to look after.

"Cattle prices are down to the hoof," said Brehm. "We take our cattle to the sale barn, the price is down."

Brehm says the supply has been steady though since the outbreak. Ranchers like her say a roadblock in the supply chain is causing the meat prices to go up.

"Feed lots are full because the packers backed up, so it kind of trickles down to the people who actually produce the product at the ground level," said Brehm. "We’re the ones that are taking the biggest hit."

Cattle appear on Vicki Brehm's ranch in Bexar County in this image from May 2020. (Chris Grisby/Spectrum News)

Now ranchers are left with a surplus in cattle waiting to be harvested, as consumers and restaurants look for alternative options to buy affordable meat.

"It’s a supply and demand thing," said Brehm. "The supply is there but we can’t get it out fast enough because the supply chain is broken."

The crippled supply chain is creating stress for consumers, ranchers and even the cattle being bred. Brehm says the mood cattle are in when being harvested plays a critical role in how beef appears and tastes.

"If the cattle are not happy and they haven’t got enough food, it causes stress issues," said Brehm.

As for the long-term outlook for the family ranch, Brehm says they'll continue harvesting their own beef and tending to their cattle until the kinks get worked out of the supply chain. ​​