AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – A man was struck and killed on a runway by a commercial jet landing on a runway at an Austin, Texas, airport.

What You Need To Know

Incident happened around 8 p.m. Thursday



One person was killed on runway



Airport officials are working with police

Authorities say he incident happened Thursday night at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

A statement from the Federal Aviation Administration says the pilot of a Southwest Airlines flight arriving from Dallas reported seeing a person on Runway 17-Right shortly after touching down at 8:12 p.m.

The driver of an airport operations vehicle later found the body on the runway.

Airport spokesman Bryce Dubee says officials don't believe the unidentified man was supposed to be on Runway 17-R at the time, but they're working to confirm that and determine the events leading up to the incident.