DELAND, Fla. — Antibody testing for coronavirus is expanding across the state, and the biggest testing site in Central Florida is in Volusia County.

The site, in the Hester Building at the Volusia County Fairgrounds, has tested hundreds of people this week. Here are six things you should know.

An inside look into Volusia Co Fairgrounds antibody testing site. Today, 780 people have taken the test. In the 3 days it’s been open, nearly 2,000 people have shown up. Those #s are rising but diagnostic COVID-19 testing is down according to some leaders. @MyNews13 #N13Covid19 pic.twitter.com/5GcUtpUMKq — Stephanie Coueignoux (@StephanieCNews) May 7, 2020

1. It's free and open to anyone, no appointment needed.

2. It's a blood draw, not a finger prick. A blood draw is 90 to 100 percent accurate. A finger prick is about 80 percent accurate.

3. The site is open every weekday except for Wednesdays, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

4. The site will remain open for the next two weeks, possibly longer if there is still a high demand.

5. Results come back in one to five days.

6. Wait times typically run between 20 minutes and an hour.