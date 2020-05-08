DELAND, Fla. — Antibody testing for coronavirus is expanding across the state, and the biggest testing site in Central Florida is in Volusia County.
What You Need To Know
- CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES: In the Central Florida area
- COMPLETE COVERAGE:
Spectrum News | CDC|Florida Department of Health
The site, in the Hester Building at the Volusia County Fairgrounds, has tested hundreds of people this week. Here are six things you should know.
1. It's free and open to anyone, no appointment needed.
2. It's a blood draw, not a finger prick. A blood draw is 90 to 100 percent accurate. A finger prick is about 80 percent accurate.
3. The site is open every weekday except for Wednesdays, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
4. The site will remain open for the next two weeks, possibly longer if there is still a high demand.
5. Results come back in one to five days.
6. Wait times typically run between 20 minutes and an hour.
Information on all forms of testing in Volusia County is available on the Volusia County website.