Mother's Day is one of the biggest days of the year for some restaurants like The Terrace at Delaware Park and many others.

Chairs sit empty in The Terrace restaurant, but usually it’s filled with 400 people on Mother’s Day for brunch.

"A lot of people can’t come here for their family tradition and we’d love to have them. We got a lot of calls so we decided to put a nice package together," Terrace Managing Partner Jason Davidson says.

While this year they can’t serve people in-house, they’re still serving. They will fill 50 pre-orders ahead of the big day, offering quiches, fruit salad and Bloody Marys.

"For those that maybe aren’t the best in the kitchen we can help out without putting it back on mom," Davidson continues.

Over at The Eagle House in Williamsville, they’re also feeling the impact of not being open for dine-in service on Sunday. Usually, they serve nearly 500 people.

"A lot of graduations coincide with this weekend so it’s tough for everybody not getting to celebrate like they normally would. So we have a special menu, a bunch of our favorites and its comfort food at its finest," Eagle House Owner Tricia Browne says.

But they’ve recently opened back up after being closed for seven weeks for the safety of their workers and customers. So the owner tells us any order is still appreciated and they’re just happy to be back in business.

"It’s been amazing. We were as excited as our customers were to be back, so it’s real exciting when the phone is ringing and it’s making everybody really happy to be back doing what we love, even if it’s a conversation instead of face-to-face. It’s been a great experience so far," Browne adds.

So far, they filled more than 100 pre-orders.

Over at the Hotel Henry, they are also taking pre-orders. They'll have brunch boxes people can put together on their own along with cocktails. If you order from Hotel Henry, they’ll have a chef on-call from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. if you need help putting their brunch box together.