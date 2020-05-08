DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Daytona Beach residents who need it can apply for rental assistance through the city starting Friday.

The city is working with Central Florida Community Development Corporation and Mid-Florida Housing Partnership Corporation to help income eligible residents. People must call to make an appointment and apply.

The program provides a maximum of two months assistance per household, with maximum assistance capped at $1,500 per month, or $3,000 per household. The payments are made to the property landlord or rental property management companies. The funds, which are coming from a community development block grant, do not need to be repaid.

The money will be provided on a first-complete application and first qualified/eligible status basis, for rental costs on or after March 1.

The city says, to get the money:

Applicants must not have been in delinquency status prior to March 11.

Applicant must provide proof of an active lease and occupy the rental property in Daytona Beach.

The applicant must be able to document a loss of income as a direct result of COVID-19 pandemic.

There are also household income requirements. A one-person household, for instance, cannot have a maximum income greater than $36,350 to be eligible. Full income requirements and eligibilty are available on the city of Daytona Beach website.

To make an appointment, you must call one of the following groups:

Central Florida Community Development Corporation

(386) 226-1216

211 Ridgewood Avenue, Suite 114, Daytona Beach





Mid-Florida Housing Partnership Corporation

(386) 274-4441 ext. 301 and 304

1834 Mason Avenue, Daytona Beach

There are also a number of things you have to bring with you to the appointment to prove your eligibility. The full list of requirements is on the city of Daytona Beach website.

Volusia County itself, meanwhile, will begin offering mortgage assistance on Monday for county homeowners.

The program provides household mortgage assistance for up to three months. The amount is capped at $1,500 a month. Payouts are limited, and to qualify:

The dwelling unit must be located in Volusia County.

There must have a current mortgage statement in the applicant’s name.

The mortgage must have been current as of March 13, 2020.

The applicant must be able to document a loss of income as a direct result of COVID-19.

There are also household income requirements. Information on that is available on the Volusia County website.

To apply, download the application from the Volusia County website , and then starting Monday at 8 a.m. you can upload the application and supplemental verification materials to a secure portal on the Volusia County website.

You must be able to prove a loss of income directly related to coronavirus. You also have to provide information on what money you have received, including state unemployment money or loans, federal stimulus, and any grants you may have received.