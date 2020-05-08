CLEARWATER, Fla. - A small business in Clearwater that serves big names like Disney is finding new ways to survive during the coronavirus crisis.

What You Need To Know Sun Works makes pieces for Disney, Universal



Company now making shields to help in COVID-19 battle



LINK: Sun Works Plastics



More Coronavirus headlines

Sun Works Plastics switched gears when its main clients closed. Now it's helping other companies fill a new need.

The Sun Works shop is usually manufacturing pieces for the most magical place on earth.

“Some of our customer base is Walt Disney World, Universal Studios, Macy’s Tiffany & Company,” said Brian Myregaard, President & Owner of Sun Works Plastics.

The displays you shop from and the holder you place your phone on are likely made here.

“We’ve been here in Clearwater for 32 years,” said Myregaard.

With some of Sun Works clients closed because of COVID-19, the company is now putting its plastic to other use.

"It’s caused us to think outside the box that we’ve been in and create some protection shields,” said Myregaard.

Whether it's a primary shield or a testing shield used in medical facilities, they are becoming the new way of business.

"For the medical industry, for the restaurant industry, the banking industry,” said Myregaard, who adds his are different from other shields available.

"We tried to differentiate ourselves by bending wings on the side and the top lip," said Myregaard.

With an uptick in calls for shields, Sun Works will continue to manufacture them even when its regular clients are back up and running.

"It actually gives me a lot of comfort, makes me feel good that I'm able to do be in an industry that I can at this time provide some security and safety and reduce some anxiety,” said Myregaard.