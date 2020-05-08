NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas -- Many families are having to celebrate Mother's Day separately this year. One New Braunfels bakery has made it easy for its customers to show their moms they care by way of elaborate edible cupcake flower bouquets.

What You Need To Know

Cakes Couture in New Braunfels offering edible arrangements perfect for socially distant Mother's Day



Bakery has been hit hard by coronavirus pandemic



Floral cupcake bouquets available year-round

"We love cake. So if you can put cake and flowers together in an arrangement, that is way more fun and I would prefer that," said Cakes Couture owner Rhonda Hollon. "Valentine's and Mother's Day, bouquets are huge. For me, I think they're a little better than flowers because they don't die, and you just pluck them when you're ready to eat them."

THEY AREN’T REAL, but sure do look like it right?! These edible flower bouquets are made of CUPCAKES and the engineering behind them is a Cakes Couture secret 🤫💐 Call (830) 327-1182 to order one if you’re in New Braunfels 📲 pic.twitter.com/sAfoyH73jX — Stacy Rickard (@stacyrickardTV) May 8, 2020

The bouquets are bringing some much needed business to the bakery, which has recently lost out on several planned wedding cakes due to coronavirus fears canceling large events.

"We primarily do weddings and large events. So for us it was all about ‘what are we going to do now?’ We were able to postpone a majority of our weddings for next year and the summer and things like that. We really had to focus on birthday cakes, the smaller cakes. It was a hard hit but it turned out really nice," Hollon said. "We were doing about four weddings a weekend at least, and then it just stopped. Everything just kind of froze so it was either stand still or keep moving. And we had to find other ways to keep moving."

On top of the floral cupcake bouquets, the bakery also created a wedding cake tasting package for couples, a kids' at-home baking kit, and has been pushing pastries daily. The bakery also created a mini grocery store in its display cooler.

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

"As soon as coronavirus came about, my idea was ‘okay we need to think outside of the box.’ Let's get items that people can't get such as toilet paper, eggs, those things, and open our cases up as a grocery store as well as pastries," Hollon said.

Decorator Jessica Coble said creating an "essentials" cooler was the bakery's way of showing the community that the staff is still working to serve New Braunfels.

"What is something that we can do that will keep us open for the long run, and that was something that we really wanted to do is just find ways that we could make it easier on the people we loved in the community," Coble said.

Cakes Couture has only been open since October, but luckily, Coble said their customers have been loyal and have kept up with the changes.

“You know we just opened, we put our heart and soul into this. I mean, every chandelier in here was hung by us, every little thing was done by hand. And to see it almost be gone was very heartbreaking to us," Coble said. "I think a lot of people got to see that we weren't willing to stop our dream. We wanted to keep going. We wanted to see this through. This is our baby and this is something that we want to keep going and keep sharing with New Braunfels because New Braunfels has been really supportive of us and we want to just make sure that we're giving back.”

Cakes Couture prides itself on the French/Italian-style theme which is reflected in the upscale baked goods.

"With the twist of having more high-end couture pastries," Coble said. "With our pastry boxes that we're doing, our bouquets that we're doing, just an assortment box of goodies, we can do anything. We do custom wedding cakes, cakes for all occasions. I specialize in doing extreme cakes, thinking outside the box. How can we make things a little bit bigger? Bigger and better and a little bit more couture," Coble said.

The good news -- if you missed out on ordering a floral cupcake bouquet in time for Mother's Day, you can still order them year-round. As for how they're constructed? Well, that's a Cakes Couture secret.

"We have learned a few techniques to construct them and so other, you know, places around aren't able to do it. And so we've just kind of capitalized on that and kept pushing them," Hollon said.

Click here for more information or contact the bakery directly at 830-327-1182 or 1cakescouture@gmail.com.