CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Belk is showing its appreciation for healthcare workers.

Thursday, the North Carolina company surprised workers at Atrium Health's Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center with more than 600 floral bouquets. The president of Presbyterian Medical Center, Saad Ehtisham says he's thankful his staff is getting some recongition.

“A simple gesture like this can bring some normalcy to their lives and have them feel appreciated. It goes a long way in helping them feel like they are supported by the community,” Ehtisham said.

Local vendors donated the flowers.