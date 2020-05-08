CLEARWATER, Fla. — Clearwater Tourism Center owner Justin Tranchita said Florida's broken unemployment system continues to be a roadblock preventing most self-employed workers, gig workers, and contract employees from receiving their federal benefits.

"I filed a bunch of different ways," said Tranchita, 38. "None of it works."

The Department of Economic Opportunity requires those unemployed 1099 workers to apply for state benefits first, where they must be deemed "ineligible" before they're allowed to apply for the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance provided in the CARES act from the federal government.

The PUA pays $600 weekly plus an additional $126-to-$275, based on a sliding scale that's equal to half of the state's benefit rates.

Tranchita said he first filed on the CONNECT website in March, was deemed ineligible but never got the tab to apply for PUA. The small business owner said he was told to appeal his claim.

Later, Tranchita said the DOE told him anyone who applies after April 5 and was deemed ineligible will receive the PUA tab. So he applied again in April on the PEGA mobile site and that claim has been pending ever since.

On Thursday, Tranchita said he applied for a third time on the CONNECT site after his first application disappeared.



"They said that the PUA would be available once we were told we were ineligible," he said. "Which did not happen."

Tranchita said he's gone nearly 8 weeks without a single payment and he's beginning to get desperate. The lifelong Republican said he's very disappointed in Florida's elected representatives.

"They're not responding because I really don't think they want to deal with the problem or know how to deal with the problem. It's a complete and total failure and you can't just keep blaming the website," he said. "I'm talking to Governor DeSantis right now. Fix the problem because the buck stops with you. We voted for you, now fix it."

Tranchita said if the unemployment ordeal goes on much longer, he will vote for Democrats in the fall.

"I think people should remember this is an election year and there's a lot of guys like me who have voted one way for a long time," he said. "If they don't straighten out their act, the chickens are coming home to roost."

DeSantis has defended his actions when it comes to fixing the broken unemployment system, stating they've done a good job. He said he brought in engineers to repair the bad code, added 72 servers to speed it up, put a new man in charge of the DEO's response, and added thousands of employees to answer the phones.

DeSantis also said he has asked the Inspector General to investigate why the $77 million website, built nearly a decade ago under then-Gov. Rick Scott, has been so flawed.

DeSantis said he believes the website was designed to fail.

That's not good enough for the scores of unemployed workers like Tranchita, who wonder what's really going on with all of that federal money sitting in a Tallahassee bank account.

"Are we just stringing people along? Do you want people to get the money? Quite frankly, at this point it looks like they're stonewalling," he said. "I mean, I hate to say it but you go two months and you can't fix a website? Either you're incompetent or you just don't want to do your job."​