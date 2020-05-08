APOPKA, Fla. — As businesses begin to reopen, Central Florida is the hub of a new program taking a high-tech approach to easing customers concerns.

COVID SafePass helping business show if they're "COVID-free"



App will be part of Apopka’s voluntary gold seal standard program



The city of Apopka is partnering with Mt. Dora based Medek Health to launch COVID SafePass. The app is designed to help people prove they have a low risk of being contagious.

Medek Health CEO Stan Van Meter said, “We tried to build an application that would be good for all businesses to be able to provide confidence to employees and to employers and to the public.”

Come Monday, COVID SafePass will be part of Apopka’s voluntary gold seal standard program. Businesses that choose to participate commit to taking extra steps like having masks for employees, taking their temperatures, and making accommodations for at-risk people.

Mayor Bryan Nelson explained the app is a good fit with the city’s goal, “which is to give the customer and the employee some additional comfort level that when they’re going to the business they are taking care of the customers, they are taking care of their employees.”

The first month of the employer app is free for Apopka area businesses. It asks a series of questions about occupation, travel, social distancing, and medical issues.

“The software takes all of these answers and aggregates them and gives it a score and it is a score that is based for two things. The first thing is how risky are you as a person to be around other people. The second thing is how urgent is your need for COVID-19 testing,” Van Meter explained.

Van Meter says the app is secure, and the process will follow FDA guidelines on digital health and HIPAA standards.