ORLANDO, Fla. — More charges from a second county are being added against two people accused in the BB gun shootings of more than a dozen vehicles traveling on Interstate 4 and Interstate 95 in the early morning hours of New Year's Day.

What You Need To Know Man, woman face charges in BB gun shootings on interstates



Early New Year's Day shootings left 19 vehicles with damage



Shootings happened across 4 counties on Interstate 4, I-95

Arrest warrants issued Thursday by Flagler County Sheriff's officials charge 21-year-old Deon Jones with criminal mischief and shooting into an occupied vehicle and 22-year-old Tiyana Anderson with principal to both.

Jones is in the Duval County Jail in Jacksonville and Anderson in the Volusia County Correctional Facility on similar charges issued late last month by the Volusia County Sheriff's Office. Jones's Volusia charges are a felony.

Both are being held in connection to the shootings in January in which occupied vehicles traveling on the interstates in Seminole, Flagler, St. Johns, and Volusia counties were shot at, blowing out windows and piercing holes in them.

In one instance, a woman traveling in Flagler County reported that her window suddenly shattered, and when she pulled over to investigate, she noticed that her vehicle had been struck more than a half-dozen times, causing more than $1,000 in damage, Flagler detectives said.

Of the 19 vehicles that were shot at, one of the drivers in St. Johns County was able to get a tag number and suspect vehicle description.

The tag led investigators to a vehicle registered to Jones's grandparents, and Florida Highway Patrol troopers found it in Jacksonville, Volusia detectives said. That vehicle had BBs in the floorboard and some damage that led investigators to believe someone shot from inside it, they said.

Investigators think Jones shot at the vehicles while Anderson drove that night. Total property damage was estimated at $12,000.

"This could have had a much more tragic outcome and we are thankful that no one was seriously injured," Flagler Sheriff Rick Staly said. "It appears these two were traveling up and down the highways shooting at random vehicles, as they are facing 19 charges each in Volusia County alone. This type of joy ride will not be tolerated and this case shows that law enforcement works together so that criminals that cross boundaries will still be apprehended."

Jones and Anderson are being held on $100,000 bond each.