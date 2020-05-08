CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Like most other restaurants in North Carolina, Cast Iron Waffles has seen a drop in business during the pandemic. Except in one category.

Mother's Day is normally the busiest day of the year for Chris Duggen.



“[People] are going out that day, they don’t want mom to cook. They don’t want her to have to do anything,” Duggen said. “And guys, when they’re left to cook, it’s sometimes a disaster.”



He’s the owner of Cast Iron Waffles, which isn’t expecting as big a crowd this year, but will probably be busy...stuffing post office boxes.



“It’s been almost like reinventing our entire business after 10 years,” Duggen said.



The restaurant, able to easily vacuum seal and box its food, has seen food it delivers in the mail jump from 5 percent of its sales, pre-pandemic, to roughly 25 percent, today.



“We have so many shipments right here in Charlotte. People just don't want to go out,” Duggen said.



Meal-kit delivery company Hello Fresh has seen sales jump nearly 70 percent during the coronavirus lockdown, according to Food Navigator. Blue Apron has seen a significant increase too.



“People still have to eat. They want something that tastes really good, and they don’t have maybe a lot of money to spend,” Duggen said. “So our price point is pretty affordable for people.”



Affordable for customers. But packaging makes carryout and mail-order meals a little higher price for the restaurants.



“I’m frankly more concerned about our customer base,” Duggen said. “Barbershops, salons, places that have been shut down. It doesn’t do us a whole lot of good if we’re open and our customers can't afford to eat out.”



Chris is just glad he can help deliver Mother's Day to customers.



“Eat something great, and you just feel a little bit better,” Duggen said.



The owners are proud to say they haven’t had to lay off any staff during the lockdown. Cast Iron Waffles is located at 9604 Longstone Ln, Charlotte, N.C.