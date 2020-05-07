Who has the final say over what happens in states? The President, or state governors? It’s a question that has been asked since the beginning of the Republic -- but the COVID-19 pandemic is adding urgency to the matter.

States are beginning to loosen restrictions meant to stop the spread of the deadly virus. But President Trump still has criticized states for not moving quickly enough in opening up. This even as states don’t follow all of the Trump administration’s own benchmarks before ending strict quarantine orders.

Most recently, the Trump administration reportedly shelved detailed recommendations from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to local governments on how to safely and effectively open public places, according to the Associated Press.

The AP writes: “it was supposed to be published last Friday, but agency scientists were told the guidance ‘would never see the light of day,’” according to a CDC official. White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany said Wednesday that states are most responsible for their own responses, with the federal government consulting.

Messages have been mixed throughout the pandemic; last month, the president said he had authority over state regulations...only to then say he was referring to governors. We take a look at what our Constitution says about who’s in charge.