SAN MARCOS, Texas — Hair and nail salons can reopen May 8 per the governor’s latest announcement, but tattoo parlors are noticeably not included in this phase and are ordered to remain closed. To pass the time, bring in income, and keep her skills sharp, one San Marcos tattoo artist has taken on a new hobby.

"It's called one-stroke painting," said Classic Tattoo owner and artist Morgan Haberle Egan. "It's one of those art forms that is a lot harder than it looks, and that absolutely no one is famous for doing. It’s just a folk art which is really appealing to me because I feel like it's similar to tattooing in that way."

Egan put down her tattoo machine and picked up a paintbrush and some craft paint to create works of art on mailboxes in San Marcos using her signature floral designs. She started with her own mailbox, then she opened it up to the community.

"I've had this idea for a long time, it’s something I just never had time to do before," Egan said. "I asked my neighbor if I could paint hers first since mine was already done. And she said yes, and I posted a picture of it. And then right away, people started getting a hold of me to do it, which is pretty cool."

So far, Morgan’s done nearly two dozen mailboxes, and has more than 30 to go. She’s able to knock out two or three every morning.

“I told my husband I kind of feel like I'm at work again because it's very similar, you know, trying to get people's requests and keep them straight. Every day I have to look at my book and say ‘Oh, does this person want wildflowers?’ You know, I already tattoo flowers mostly on people so this works out really well," Egan said.

For those in the market for some of Egan's work, she doesn't stop at just mailboxes and can paint the designs on just about anything that needs some sprucing up.

“It's just about making things a little prettier which I think has value," Egan said. "I think that is the best way to go if you want the best result is just to name a color that you like, or a color palette because some flowers lend themselves better to this style. And it's really not that there are any specific species of flower anyway. I usually either do a daisy-like thing, a four- or five- or six-petal flower. I'm not going for, like botanical accuracy."

Egan has been out of tattoo work since Thursday, March 12, just one day before the shop's big Friday The 13 event.

“Normally Friday the 13 would’ve been a busy day for us," Egan said. "That just seemed like a high-risk activity so we shut down. And none of us took it too hard at that time. We figured we would be able to open up within another few weeks or so. It's gone on a little longer than that, but we're okay."

Egan is comfortable she made the right decision to shut down even before the stay-at-home order went into effect in Hays County.

"The artists are the people that are most at risk because they're the ones coming into contact with all the different people's biomes, so I didn't want to put my artists at any risk of possibly getting it," Egan said. "I believe this virus is real and, you know, I'm taking it seriously."

As for when folks will see Classic Tattoo back open? According to the Texas Department of Health and Human Services, Gov. Abbott's order states "people shall avoid visiting businesses including, but not limited to, tattoo and body piercing studios." Egan said had tattoo studios been included in the May 8 reopening along with hair and nail salons, she wouldn't have reopened as a precaution despite the fact that she truly misses being open.

"I haven't been able to think about that really. I just have to hold that in a little box in my head right now. I can't think too much about that. We're in this holding period or hibernation period. And so, right now, I've just put the tattooing part of my brain to sleep a little for its own sake."

If you live in San Marcos and would like to have Egan paint on your mailbox or other item, email her at morganhaberle@gmail.com with your request.