ORLANDO, Fla. — Another full moon will light the night sky overnight Wednesday, but not just any moon — a supermoon will ascend above the horizon in the month of May.

A supermoon is a full moon that occurs when the moon is within 90% of perigee, which is the closest approach of Earth in orbit.

This creates a moon that appears bigger and brighter than usual.

It won’t be a big difference, though. Supermoons appear up to 7% larger and 15% brighter than the typical full moon.

This supermoon will appear its fullest at 6:45 a.m. Thursday morning.

The moon will rise Wednesday night at 7:26 p.m., and there will be some cloud cover across Central Florida.

The clouds will dissipate as the night progresses, and the moon should fully illuminate the sky during the early morning hours on Thursday. The moon goes below the horizon at 6:55 a.m. Thursday.

The supermoon will continue Thursday night, rising again at 8:35 p.m.

The full moon in the month of May is called the “Flower Moon.” This name comes from the wealth of flowers that bloom in northern areas of the US during the month of May.

Each full moon has its own individual name based on the month. This naming comes from how Native Americans tracked the seasons.

A second full moon in a month is called a “Blue Moon.” This will occur again in late October.

Take advantage of moon watching if you can – this is final supermoon in 2020.

This ends a string of supermoons in the spring months. The full moons in March and April were also considered supermoons.

The next supermoon won’t come around for nearly a year, returning to shine down on Earth on March 28, 2021.