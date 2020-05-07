Your favorite restaurants are already struggling to keep their doors open and they want you to know when you order from third party delivery services, you are hurting their profits even more.

It may seem helpful, but Rise n Shine Diner Owner Danielle Mercuri said it's doing more damage than good.

“These are crucial times to make some serious decisions for a lot of restaurants who are even going to stay open come fall,” she said.

Choices such as ordering between a third party delivery service or ordering directly from the restaurant does make a difference.

"Other restaurant owners I have spoke with are feeling the same," she revealed.

Rise n Shine Diner in Syracuse is already suffering a seventy percent drop in sales, and they are now paying an additional 30% to delivery apps.

“33 cents on the dollar that the restaurants are already hurting,” said Mercuri, “and now you are taking that away, which really puts us in the negative.”

She said although ordering from a third party can be convenient there are downsides.

“You are actually missing out,” she disclosed.

She said there are deals on their direct website that you can’t find from a third party such as alcohol sales and buy one get one free deals. Additionally, she said you end up losing more money with delivery services.

“We raise our prices on GrubHub because we have to somehow expunge those extra fees,” she said.

However, there are plus sides for some restaurants such as Mom’s Diner in Westcott.

“Because we don’t have our own drivers we rely on them to bring us business,” said Mom’s Diner Manager Evaessi.

The delivery services have finally placed putting some eateries on the map.

“We have customers who never heard of us who are finding us on Grubhub and Doordash,” she admitted.

To order directly from the business of your choice, you can call or go to their website.

“You can save them [businesses] a ton of money, time and ultimately you can save the restaurant,” said Mercuri.

So the next time you want to turn on that app, think about what kind of profit loss your favorite go too will have.