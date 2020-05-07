DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Testing is a key in Phase One of Gov. Ron DeSantis' plan to reopen Florida.

But more coronavirus testing locations are shutting down, including all nine of AdventHealth's drive-thru testing locations.

AdventHealth officials say these sites were only meant to fill the need for testing until the state expanded its own testing locations.

Another reason? They say as coronavirus cases drop, so does the demand for testing.

At Thursday's Volusia County coronavirus news conference, we asked if the county has seen a drop in testing demand.

“I think it’s too early to say the demand for testing has reduced drastically, because I think we’ve only offered so many of these sites,” said Patricia Boswell with the Florida Department of Health in Volusia County.

Orange County, meanwhile, says they have seen smaller numbers at testing sites.

A spokeswoman sent Spectrum News 13 a statement reads, in part, “We believe that is due to the community’s decreased sense of urgency in testing. But we want to continue to promote the need for testing.”

In all, the state says more than 493,000 people in Florida have been tested since the outbreak began.

The state is hoping to ramp up antibody testing in the coming weeks. A drive-thru lane is opening soon at Orange County’s Convention Center .

The antibody testing site at the Volusia County Fairgrounds has been open for three days now. Officials tell us they have already tested close to 2,000 people.

The state says it's still working on how it will provide information on those antibody test results to the public.