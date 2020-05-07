DAYTON, Ohio—The Connor Group, a real estate investment firm based in Dayton, is giving a big bonus to its employees that have continued to work through the pandemic.

The owner of the group made $1.6 million of his own money in the stock market

He decided to give the money to his associates as bonuses

The bonuses will be given to employees that make under $150,000 and they will range between $2,000-$9,000

A lot of employees have been surprised with bonuses recently, but associates at the Connor Group were shocked to learn they were splitting a pot of $1.6 million.

Larry Connor, the owner of The Connor Group, says in March he decided to invest some of his own money in the stock market.

“The market plunged," Connor said. "I invested $5.9 million in four stocks kind of at the bottom. Part skill, part luck. And the market rocketed back up in eight days and I exited those positions and made $1.6 million.”

But while Connor was happy with his earnings, he didn’t feel like keeping it was the right thing to do. So he decided to divvy it up amongst his associates.

“It didn’t feel exactly right and so suddenly I thought about, who are really the heroes?" Connor said. "The heroes are the people at the front lines, in our case, all of our associates. So I said, the right thing to do, it’s one of our core values, is to distribute that money to all of them and that’s what we’re doing.”

Connor surprised them with the news over a video conference call.

The bonuses will range between two and nine thousand dollars. Connor says associates that make less than $150,000, which is about 90% of his 400 employees, will receive a check. He says the amount of thanks he’s received has been overwhelming.

“The outpouring of appreciation is probably unprecedented in our 28 year company history," Connor said.

“Honestly to be a part of a company that really does care about the people, it’s just part of our core value," one employee said. "People count and do the right thing and I’m honored.”

“That means the world to me," another employee said. "I feel like there is so much I can do, I can help my family out.”

Connor says he hopes other businesses understand the value of their employees and give them an extra boost if they can.

“What I hope is by what we did, the actions that we took, it might motivate other people, other organizations, other businesses to do like kind," he said. "And at least based upon the response, I believe that will happen.”

And while this is a tough time for most, Connor says helping others is what we’re meant to do right now.

“We’re all in this together" Connor said. "People need to help people.”