Buffalo continues to show its true colors during this pandemic. The Queen City Couriers are hitting the streets on their bikes to make sure no one is left behind in these tough times.

The streets of Buffalo may not be as vibrant as they usually are, but if you take a stroll around town, you’ll notice some western New Yorkers on a mission.

“I did my first delivery as a result of COVID," said Shane Paul, the founder of the Queen City Couriers.

The Queen City Couriers started out as an idea last summer from Buffalo resident Shane Paul, who wanted to show people what’s possible with bikes. When the coronavirus outbreak hit western New York, he got to do just that.

“We started reaching out to nonprofits and offering free work essentially just to help out however we could," Paul said.

Paul and several other couriers are partnering with PUSH Buffalo to deliver groceries to those in need free of charge. Each week, he picks up groceries from the store and sorts them out in a space provided by the Buffalo Prenatal-Perinatal Network on Delaware Avenue. Then, he loads them up and heads out to drop them off.

"People are really grateful, I’ve received a ton of gratitude, a lot of thank-yous, God bless yous, you guys are doing amazing work, people call me after I’ve dropped it off just to thank me,” he said.

Paul hopes what they’re doing not only helps the city but improves the relationship between drivers and cyclists.

“Adding these types of things to the cycling community helps people have a greater understanding of how to interact with cyclists while we’re on the roads or major issues that we might have,” he said.

The couriers make deliveries five days a week within the city limits. They are looking for more volunteers and donations to keep them going throughout the pandemic.

“It does feel really good to help out," he said.

If you're in need of groceries, you can contact PUSH Buffalo who will then coordinate with the Queen City Couriers.