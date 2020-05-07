PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. — Jetty Park, a popular choice for fans of rocket launches, will begin a phased reopening next week.

Port Canaveral officials say several restrictions will be put in place to help facilitate social distancing, including limiting the number of people who can visit the park.

Jetty Park's parking lot will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

Maximum parking capacity will be 230 vehicles — about 50 percent of usual capacity. Once that is reached, access to the park will be closed to all vehicles. No walk-ins will be allowed.

Access to Jetty Park Beach and Fishing Pier parking will be limited to current park annual passholders only. The park is also extending the passholder expiration dates by two months.

Public restrooms will be open, but they will close for short periods throughout the day for disinfecting.

Guests must also follow all social distancing requirements at all park facilities. Signs will be posted.

Groups of 10 people or smaller may only congregate on the beach.

Jetty Park will be opening just in time for a ULA rocket launch from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station on Saturday, May 16. SpaceX will also launch its first crewed mission to the ISS aboard a Falcon 9 rocket on May 27.