ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Presumptive Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden held a "virtual" campaign rally Thursday evening for Florida — "virtual" meaning the rally will be held via video conference.

Prior to the start of that rally, Biden spoke to anchor Holly Gregory about the handling of the coronavirus outbreak in Florida, the role of the federal government in keeping citizens across the country safe from the virus, potentially flipping Florida after President Trump narrowly won the state in 2016, and sexual assault allegations leveled at him by former aide Tara Reade.

To watch the video, click the image above. Tomorrow, we'll be interviewing a member of the Trump re-election campaign, so be sure to join us.