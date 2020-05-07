America's largest automaker, General Motors, intends to reopen its U.S. and Canadian plants on May 18.

A spokesperson from the GM plant in Tonawanda says they are working with government health officials and the unions on safety measures needed to reopen a majority of the plant. The spokesperson went on to say details regarding Tonawanda Plant reopening will be announced after they've spoken to employees.

Although auto plants have reopened in Asia and Europe, they have largely remained closed in North America, other than ones converted to make equipment to respond to the pandemic. Meanwhile, GM also managed to turn a profit in the first three months of the year, despite the pandemic.

We've reached out to the unions for both Tonawanda and Lockport plants and are waiting to hear back.