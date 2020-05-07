Residents may not be able to get out and smell the flowers at Garden Walk Buffalo this year but you can still enjoy their beauty with Garden Views.

The two-day walking tour will not be held this year due to the pandemic. Each week will be packed with events you can experience online, or in-person when safe to do so.

There will be virtual walking and driving tours of the gardens, live conversations with and tips from garden experts, online games and giveaways, and more.

Gardens Buffalo Niagara will continue to provide updates as the summer season develops.