ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – For weeks Spectrum News 13 has been answering people’s questions about unemployment and stimulus payments distributed by the IRS.

Nearly a month later, many people say they still don’t have their stimulus payments.

A spokesperson with the IRS says to their knowledge there are no issues or problems that could be preventing people from getting a stimulus check at this point but still a good number of people waiting on paper checks say they haven’t heard any updates.

“This is horrible for the American people,” Michelle Valdez said. “It’s horrible we’ve never been through anything like this you know what I mean?”

Michelle Valdez and her mother Cynthia Osterling are still in a mental state of shutdown. Both are out of work and are facing challenges with getting unemployment and stimulus payments.

“I’m going to lose my home, so it’s hard for me,” Cynthia Osterling said.

Michelle Valdez said, “It just shows pending, I have claimed the weeks I needed to claim and that’s it. It still says my application has been received and being processed.”

Valdez said the “Get My Payment” tool shows she was supposed to get her stimulus check on April 24 but that hasn’t happened.

“Did my taxes like I was supposed to as far as I know I should be eligible,” Valdez said. “I’ve got bills to pay, my car payment and insurance you know I had to pay a half rent for March and they are asking me to pay another half and I don’t even really have the money right now.”

We reached out to the IRS to see if there are any big delays happening with stimulus payments. A spokesperson told us that to their knowledge there were no delays with payments at this time but did say checks sent by United States Postal Service could take a bit of time.

While Michelle said she hasn’t seen a change with her unemployment benefits, her mother Cynthia did get an update Thursday.

“They are saying there is a $215 dollar check that has been issued as of today,” Osterling said.

Still, Osterling said she was anticipating more funds from the state—that hasn’t happened yet. For now, they both continue to wait, hopeful that on the other side of the Coronavirus pandemic there will be relief.

“It’s something I never thought in my life, in my generation in my lifetime that I would ever see,” Valdez said

A number of people have reached out to News 13 asking what do they do if their stimulus check is the wrong amount---specifically they did not get compensated for their dependents. According to the IRS, you will be able to claim the additional amount when you file your 2020 tax return.