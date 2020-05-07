TEXAS -- Despite the threat of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Texas is slowly reopening its economy, and in the process getting people back to work.

What You Need To Know

Child care options available via Frontline Child Care and Care.com



Care.com access currently free for frontline workers



Information on financial assitance available



The process will be slow, however, and for workers deemed essential – doctors, nurses, grocery store workers, and so on – there really hasn’t been downtime.

With social distancing in place and child care facilities closed, those frontline workers have had fewer options when it comes to their kids.

As a reminder, on April 13, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced the state’s Frontline Child Care portal. The portal connects essential workers with child care if they don’t have other options during the pandemic.

The portal includes information on eligibility for financial assistance.

Announcing the new Frontline Child Care Website to help essential workers in Texas locate child care in their communities.https://t.co/vWjmsjwGCL pic.twitter.com/uB5Vhs4vxY — Gov. Greg Abbott (@GovAbbott) April 10, 2020

Also available is for frontline workers who need child care is the Care.com initiative. The website pair workers with in-home child care providers.

In early April, frontline workers were granted 90 days of free access to the website.

In addition to aiding frontline workers, the website additional provides services for those people interested in serving as caregivers.