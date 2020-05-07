The liquor license for the Water Street Brewing Company in Binghamton has been suspended. It comes after allegations were made that the brewery was illegally operating after the New York Pause Act went into effect.

Police officers tried to enter the brewery on the night in question, and claim they were denied access. Brewery owners have denied the allegations publicly.

The State Liquor Authority levied several charges against the brewery. The owners are now entitled to an administrative hearing.

The suspension will remain in effect until a hearing is held.