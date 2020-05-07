HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — As Bay area restaurants continue to open their doors, we’re getting a closer look at some of the measures they’re taking to keep customers safe.

On Wednesday, an unfamiliar sound could be heard inside Black Rock Restaurant in Tampa — the sound of a disinfecting fogging machine at work.

It’s just one of the measures Black Rock Restaurants CEO Paul Samson said their restaurant group is taking.

“The most important thing for us is for our guests to feel safe. Period,” he said.

They’ve hired additional bus boys to clean tables. They’re offering hand sanitizer to customers with their menus and there’s now a doorman so customers won’t have to touch the door handles.

“We’ve done everything from the floors to scrubbing the booths," Samson explained. "We’ve pulled every booth, we re-varnished the walls, we’ve resealed them with acrylic. We wanted to make sure we went through every inch of the building and the only thing we couldn’t get to are the ceilings."

That’s why he hired Ramos Companies to come in and use the fogging machine. As Ramos Companies owner James Ramos explains, fogging doesn’t replace cleaning.

“Yeah, there’s a difference between cleaning and disinfecting," Ramos said. "This is disinfecting, so you’re going to still have the cleaners coming through restaurants and office buildings."

That’s part of the reason why Ramos purchased and started offering the fogging machines last month to clean those areas you can’t see. He also wanted make sure his staff at his home building business would still have a job.

Now he’s got even more plans in the works.

“We’re working with manufacturers that are actually going to build a system that stays in a restaurant or a bar or an office building, almost like an outdoor mister you would see for mosquitoes,” said Ramos.