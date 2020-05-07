BANNER ELK, N.C. -- The coronavirus has been difficult for the High Country, which is an area that depends heavily on tourism.

The director of High Country Host says all five counties have seen some issues with many small businesses being forced to close during this time.

One business owner in Avery County says the closure has caused them to close permanently.

John Lowery, owner of The Inn at Elk River, had to cancel around 250 reservations during this time and has issued around 200 refunds so far this month.

Lowery says, while it is difficult and truly sad to close their doors, it is financially impossible for them to reopen. They did apply for financial help but were denied.

The business is now for sale.

"The only thing dying is the small business, and it's sad to see because people who have invested a life time like us, we are being forced to shut down not because we wanted to or planned to, but because of the situation," Lowery says.

He says the business has been around for 24 years and has been a spot where many people return to for special occasions.

The bed and breakfast has eight bedrooms, and each room has their own bathroom. Four of those rooms have fireplaces.

