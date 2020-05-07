AUSTIN, Texas – Despite a 50 percent decrease in sales, Crema Bakery & Café came up with an idea to help keep community members fed.

What You Need To Know

Bakery giving out free lunches



Need donations from community to continue

“We thought there will be a lot of kids and a lot of families who don’t have access to food this week so let’s put some free lunches out on social media,” said owner, Jessica Tomberlin. “So whoever wants a free lunch can have one.”

Her café transformed its dining room into a sort of war room to fight hunger in the community.

“The need is only gonna grow. We have to keep this going,” she said.

Since starting the sack lunch program with her wife, Tomberlin’s business has given out roughly a thousand bags.

“It’s kinda become a cause of ours— it’s become a passion project,” she said. “We were definitely worried but more than that, we’re worried about our customers.”

In each bag, customers will find a sandwich, a juice box, fruit, chips and a sweet treat.

“It’s a tangible way that we can reach out to the community and show them that people care for them in a time when they feel nobody does,” Tomberlin said. “I just feel like if we’re there for people in the good times, it’s our responsibility to be there for them in the bad times too.”

The café plans to continue giving out free sack lunches for as long as there’s a need, but they need your help to keep that going. The are asking for donations to help pay for the meals. If you’d like to donate, you can send money through Venmo to: @cremabakerycafe

If you are in need of a sack lunch, feel free to stop by or contact the bakery:

9001 Brodie Ln., B3, Austin, TX 78748

(512) 282-1300