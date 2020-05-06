WORCESTER - A Worcester Walmart employee believes the store wasn't taking the virus as serious as they should have.

"My job did not provide the right equipment at the beginning stages. No one was taking it serious. There were no masks being given out," he said.

Now, the man who wants to remain anonymous, is one more than 80 employees who tested positive for COVID-19.

But, his own health isn't his only concern.

In a statement earlier this week, Walmart said they will be providing employees with paid leave “...so they can take the time they need to get well."

But this employee says he is expecting a pay cut, saying: "I'm getting paid to be home, but now they're going to drop me down to 60% of my pay, which is going to hurt."

The city stepped in to close the Walmart after it became a "hot spot" for positive cases of the deadly virus.

The store was cleaned and its 400 plus employees were tested.

"Everyone is scared. They said 81 cases. That's crazy. That tells you a lot right there about the cases. Because the Board of Health had to shut the place down."

This employee is not sure how long he'll be out of work. But what he's advocating for is hazard pay for people who are still doing their jobs.

"Everyone needs to know they can provide for their family. And it's a risk they are taking, but they would be getting paid to take that risk."

This employee says based on their health, they expect to be out of work for the next couple of days. And one of their biggest fears is re-entering the place where they got the virus in the first place.​

