SPRINGFIELD - Over the past two months, Leticia Marie and April Ramos have been making more than 5,000 masks. Marie is a home health aid and Ramos is a salon owner.

"We've been making a lot of masks, for different hospitals, nurses, friends and family,” said Marie.

With a mandatory mask order in effect on May 6, everyone needs one. So these two women put in a lot of time to make sure they could help.

"About 130 hours between the two of us,” said Marie.

They were able to give out hundreds of masks to people who needed them. They set up outside of Ramos’s salon, Wicked Tan in Springfield.

"They are not able to just go buy a mask. A lot of people aren't fortunate enough,” said Ramos. “So we just wanted to be able to do a non profit drive to help out the community."

Ramos and Marie stood outside for more than two hours and handed out the masks they made, free of charge. In order to practice social distancing people didn't even have to get out of their cars. All they had to do was drive up and pick out a mask.

Even though Ramos’ salon has had to close during the pandemic, she’s finding the positive in the situation.

"I’m missing out on our busy season, no unemployment,” she said. “But this keeps me busy and keeps me out of my head about losing my salon."

Although they aren’t making any money or asking for anything in return, they are just happy they are able to help out in a time of need.

"It means a lot to me,” said Marie. “It is very heart warming."

Ramos added, "Just helping people makes me feel so good. I want to give back to the community."