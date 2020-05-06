ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman announced on Tuesday a way for restaurant owners who currently have little or no outdoor seating an opportunity to expand their footprints temporarily in order to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Restaurant owners may apply to use existing space, mayor says

Email applications to: Devrev@stpete.org

With restaurants trying to make the most of only being able to use 25 percent of their indoor seating capacity for customers, outside seating has become prime real estate that some businesses like Jason Esposido’s Engine No. 9 burger restaurant simply do not have.

“Right now at Engine No. 9 we’re pretty much an indoor bar seating, most of it,” Esposido said.

His restaurant sits on the corner of a very busy intersection in St. Petersburg with virtually no room for seating outside. Mayor Rick Kriseman is offering an opportunity to change that by allowing restaurants to expand into sidewalks and parking areas on a temporary basis.

“Restaurants may apply for approval to expand their patios to use existing space by emailing a sketch of the area where the tables will be located, along with the property owner's approval,” the mayor said Tuesday.

Across the bay, Tampa Mayor Jane Castor has already closed down some streets to allow businesses to expand their outdoor seating.

Esposido says he welcomes the opportunity to expand his business’ footprint beyond his doors.

“We are in a position where it’s not really helping unless we get the outside seating,” Esposido said, “which if we could do that it would be great for us.”

To apply, email the materials requested to Devrev@stpete.org.