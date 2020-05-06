SANFORD, Fla. — Just after opening their dining rooms, restaurants around Central Florida are getting ready for Mother’s Day — typically one of their busiest days of the year.

What You Need To Know

Restaurants trying to balance Mother's Day with coronavirus



Colonial Room in Sanford taking extra precautions



Other places sitting out dining in, offering special takeout menus

The last month and a half for Michelle Simoneaux has been difficult. She owns Colonial Room restaurant , the oldest one in downtown Sanford.

She was closed for more than 40 days. Now, Simoneaux is gearing up for Mother’s Day. But with many people still hesitant and possibly worried to venture out, this year might be different.

“I know it may not necessarily be as busy as it typically is on Mother’s Day," Simoneaux said.

Luckily, she has a lot of space in her restaurant to keep diners distanced. Simoneaux is also taking other measures to keep people safe, such as taking the temperature of every employee, requiring that servers wear masks and gloves, and providing a bottle of hand sanitizer at every table.

“I just want everyone to know that we are taking every precaution necessary," she said.

Just down Sanford's First Street is The Corner Cafe. The owner, Chef Michael O’Brien, gave a lot of thought to how he’ll handle Mother’s Day.

O’Brien said with everything that’s happened over the past couple of months, he’ll sit this year out.

To help restaurants and keep diners safe, Sanford leaders have given the restaurants the green light to put more tables outside.

O’Brien said the community has also stepped up to support them.

“I’ve seen so much outpouring of support from the community. So I think the community wants all of them to make it. I think most will," he said.

Orlando-Area Restaurants Offer Mother's Day To-Go Menus

Many restaurants are not yet opening their dining rooms, despite being able to do so, but Mother's Day is still a big day for the hospitality industry. Several restaurants in the area are offering special Mother's Day takeout menus for brunch and dinner. We have a list of some below.