SANFORD, Fla. — Just after opening their dining rooms, restaurants around Central Florida are getting ready for Mother’s Day — typically one of their busiest days of the year.
The last month and a half for Michelle Simoneaux has been difficult. She owns Colonial Room restaurant, the oldest one in downtown Sanford.
She was closed for more than 40 days. Now, Simoneaux is gearing up for Mother’s Day. But with many people still hesitant and possibly worried to venture out, this year might be different.
“I know it may not necessarily be as busy as it typically is on Mother’s Day," Simoneaux said.
Luckily, she has a lot of space in her restaurant to keep diners distanced. Simoneaux is also taking other measures to keep people safe, such as taking the temperature of every employee, requiring that servers wear masks and gloves, and providing a bottle of hand sanitizer at every table.
“I just want everyone to know that we are taking every precaution necessary," she said.
Just down Sanford's First Street is The Corner Cafe. The owner, Chef Michael O’Brien, gave a lot of thought to how he’ll handle Mother’s Day.
O’Brien said with everything that’s happened over the past couple of months, he’ll sit this year out.
To help restaurants and keep diners safe, Sanford leaders have given the restaurants the green light to put more tables outside.
O’Brien said the community has also stepped up to support them.
“I’ve seen so much outpouring of support from the community. So I think the community wants all of them to make it. I think most will," he said.
Orlando-Area Restaurants Offer Mother's Day To-Go Menus
Many restaurants are not yet opening their dining rooms, despite being able to do so, but Mother's Day is still a big day for the hospitality industry. Several restaurants in the area are offering special Mother's Day takeout menus for brunch and dinner. We have a list of some below.
You can also find more options on the Visit Orlando website.
- 1921 Mount Dora
- Arthur's Delivery and Pickup in Altamonte Springs
- Bites and Bubbles in Orlando
- Cafe Tu Tu Tango in Orlando
- Canvas Restaurant and Market in Orlando
- Enzian Theater in Maitland
- Hawkers Asian Street Fare in Orlando and Windermere
- Luke's Kitchen+Bar in Maitland
- Luma on Park in Winter Park
- The New Standard in Winter Park
- The Osprey Tavern in Orlando
- The Ravenous Pig in Winter Park
- Season's 52 in Orlando and Altamonte Springs
- Soco in Orlando
- Tap Room at Dubsdread in Orlando
- Tapa Toro in Orlando
