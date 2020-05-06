ORLANDO, Fla — The coronavirus pandemic has created an enormous backlog of court cases, leading Florida’s chief justice to issue a new emergency order to expand which cases will be handled remotely, not including jury trials.

What You Need To Know

Pandemic has created a backlog of Orange Co. court cases



Chief Judge Donald Myers Jr. anticipates backlog of more than 1 year trial time



No date set for when courthouse will reopen to public

Ninth Judicial Circuit Court Chief Judge Donald Myers Jr. on Monday used the word “tsunami” when asked about jury trials resuming.

The Orange County Courthouse in downtown Orlando typically serves as many as 9,000 people a day. With social distancing rules, a new plan is essential before reopening the courthouse to the public.

“We have one set of doors that everyone is supposed to go through. That can’t happen any longer,” Myers said.

He says that in March and April of last year, the court held 195 days of civil and criminal trials. With jury trials now suspended until July 2, he anticipates a backlog of more than a year of trial time when trials resume.

Those trials include high profile cases, like that of Markeith Loyd, convicted of killing his ex-girlfriend Sade Dixon in December 2016 . Loyd faces another trial in the shooting death several weeks later of Orlando Police Lt. Debra Clayton. That was supposed to begin last Friday.​

Myers says the court is prepared to reallocate resources and anticipates creating special divisions that will focus solely on trying cases to address the backlog.

The court is also working with Orange County officials to address new safety protocols. Myers says masks will be required, as will social distancing.

Myers says they are still working to address jury trials, which, by law, must be held in person.

No date has been set for when the courthouse will reopen to the public.