PALM COAST, Fla. — A 51-year-old Palm Coast woman clawed a deputy and tried to bite him after a confrontation at a doctor's office Tuesday over a COVID-19 restriction, officials said.

Claudia Avello Munoz charged with two felonies, misdemeanor

Woman upset over COVID-19, patient-only policy at doc's office

Suspect dug fingernails into officer's arm, arrest report alleges

Claudia Avello Munoz was charged with two felonies, battery on an officer and resisting arrest with violence, and trespassing, a misdemeanor, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

The agency released footage Wednesday from an officer’s body-worn camera, showing Munoz in the back seat of a patrol vehicle.

When an officer told her she was under arrest, she replied, “Shut up. I don’t want to hear you.”

Records show she was released from jail Wednesday after posting a $5,000 bond.

Deputies responded to a doctor’s office on Palm Coast Parkway before noon Tuesday after getting a report about a verbal disturbance.

A security guard told responding deputies that Munoz and her 18-year-old son walked into the office, according to authorities. Staffers told Munoz she had to leave because of COVID-19 precautions that only allowed patients in the building.

Munoz “began arguing loudly with a nurse and approached the nurse and shoved her by her shoulder,” the Sheriff's Office said in a statement. “Avello Munoz then sat in the waiting room and refused to leave.”

Flagler County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Jonathan Dopp repeatedly asked her to leave and tried to reason with her to go outside.

At one point, Dopp told her she would be arrested for trespassing if she didn’t leave. As Dopp tried to cuff her, she pulled away, prompting the officer to “physically control her in order to gain control,” the statement said.

He used a “straight-arm takedown” maneuver to force her to the floor, her arrest report said.

She “continued to resist and began to kick and dig her fingernails into Sgt. Dopp’s arm while attempting to bite him several times.” the agency’s statement added.

Another officer arrived and helped Dopp cuff her. In the back of the patrol vehicle, the woman managed to free herself from one of the handcuffs.

The body-cam footage shows her being re-secured.

Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said the woman should have complied.

“A simple trespass warning turned into two felony charges when this woman refused to listen and decided she would do what she wanted and assaulted our deputies,” Staly said in a statement. “New business policies surrounding COVID-19 are in place to keep everyone safe. Please understand the ‘new normal’ we are all living in and don’t let anger get the best of you.”