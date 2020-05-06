MYAKKA CITY, Fla. - As the race to cure COVID-19 continues, one non-profit is working to detect the virus in public spaces, with the help of some four-legged friends.

Bioscent-K9 in Myakka City is working to experiment if dogs can sniff out COVID-19.

“If we are able to do this with the dogs, they could really help society come back to some type of normalcy,” says Heather Juniqueira.

Junqueira says beagles and basset hounds would be best for the test.

“Their capabilities compared to ours are astronomical,” she says. “They can smell a drop of perfume in an Olympic sized pool."

The research starts by using COVID-19 positive testing swabs that no longer has a live virus.

“The dogs can’t get the virus with these swabs, it’s a dead virus,” she says.

Through a variety of tests, researchers can determine if dogs can detect COVID-19, and if so, they train them to respond to it.

“I’m 95% confident that they are able to do this,” says Juniqueira.

The project is expected to take 6-8 months to complete, and cost $300,000.

