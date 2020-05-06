GREENSBORO, N.C. – Some businesses will be opening back up Friday as we begin Phase 1 of reopening North Carolina. However, there are several businesses, like gyms and hair salons, that will be forced to keep their doors closed.

Owner and head coach of Training for Warriors Greensboro, Nicole Bergemann, says she's anxious to reopen her doors, but she understands Gov. Roy Cooper's decision to reopen slowly.

Bergemann says she's using these extra few weeks to get her gym ready.

“The next few weeks will really just be geared on making sure every single nook and cranny is as clean as it can be, and also having more availability so that when students are coming back through that they have access to hand sanitizer, wipes, and things to keep everything sanitary,” Bergemann says.

Boho Salon owner, Kenny Kallam, says the last few months have been extremely difficult, especially for his employees.

“It's very frustrating as a business owner, because the fact is I'm not as concerned for myself because my wife is still working, but I have staff that that's their main source of income,” Kallam says.

Kallam is hoping his hair salon can open soon.

Phase 1 of reopening begins Friday, and it will last until May 22, which is when Cooper will re-evaluate the state's progress.