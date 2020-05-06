TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — Businesses along the Tarpon Springs Sponge Docks are back open after being closed for weeks due to COVID-19.

Restaurants began serving customers inside on Monday. Shops were allowed to open as well, with limited capacity.

"Practice social distancing and we’ll all take care of each other,” said Maureen Collins, the manager of a few shops on Dodecanese Boulevard, including Cute As A Button.

“We’d love to see quite a few people come out and visit us,” she added.

“It’s very pleasant and the hospitality is second to none,” said Sari Fernando, who went to walk around and shop at the sponge docks.

Over at Hellas Restaurant and Bakery, they’ve moved tables around to accommodate social distancing. Employees are wearing masks and there are hand sanitizing stations throughout the restaurant.

“Every day is a new beginning now. That’s our new normal,” said Emmanuel Psomas, General Manager of Hellas Restaurant & Bakery.

On Wednesday, Odyssey Cruises had its first dolphin cruise in weeks. They’re separating passengers on the boat, spacing out each family six feet apart.

“They seem like they want to take boat trips. They want to go do something and they’re being compliant they have their masks, their gloves, their face shields on,” said Mike Daugintis, Captain of Odyssey Cruises.

Some of the shops and restaurants may have limited hours, but the majority are open for business.

“We’re safe and you’ll be safe with us!” said Psomas.