MELBOURNE, Fla. -- Two people, including an off-duty Brevard County Sheriff's deputy, were killed after a crash involving a motorcycle and a van Monday night.

Melbourne Police says it happened just after 7 p.m. at the intersection of Interstate 95 and Eau Gallie Boulevard.

The 32-year-old deputy, Stephen Goodson, was riding eastbound on Eau Gallie when the van pulled into his path, police said.

A passenger in the van, 65-year-old Josephina Carrillo of Melbourne, was also killed.

A child in the van was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Goodson served with the Sheriff's Office since 2016.

The investigation into the crash continues.