BLOWING ROCK, N.C. – A Blowing Rock business is working to help out the community while making something special for Mother's Day. The Mountain Thread Company owner has been sewing baskets at her shop since 2015.



Since the coronavirus has shut down most of Blowing Rock businesses, she has come up with an idea to bring Blowing Rock to you.



Katherine Lile is now making Mother's Day baskets filled with items from different stores on Main Street. Lile is filling them with everything from candles, pottery, spices, and even gift cards to local restaurants.



"You can't come to Blowing Rock right now. Blowing Rock loves you. We depend on you. We appreciate you visit later. Let us come to you for a little bit. Let us spread the love for you​," Lile said.



The baskets range from $36 to $100.



If you would like to order one of these baskets you can find all of that information here.

