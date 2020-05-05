WEEKI WACHEE - Spending time in her four-bedroom, three-bathroom Weeki Wachee vacation home is a rare treat for Sandra Nelson.

Spectrum Bay News 9 reporter Ashley Paul asked her what this time of year is normally like for her.

“We’re slammed, we’re jam-packed. We’re booked. Actually March, April, May, June, July. These five months make all of our profit for the year and 25 percent of our operating expenses,” said Nelson.

But right now, she’s spending time there indefinitely, after Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order temporarily suspending vacation rentals, citing the “great risk” travelers pose to Florida residents.

Meanwhile, nearby hotels and motels are up and running.

“Why is it safer to stay in a hotel than it is to stay in a vacation rental? I mean you walk in the front door, you’re touching the desks, you’re touching the key cards, you’re walking down the hallways, you’re getting in an elevator, you’re sharing a pool instead of having your own,” said Nelson.

Nelson says beyond her safety concerns, she also has concerns about who is making these recommendations to the governor.

“I think the task force that is advising the governor shouldn’t have members that own and operate hotels and motels. It’s obvious that there’s a conflict of interest there,” said Nelson.

Meanwhile, Nelson says her vacation rental makes up 75 percent of her income for the year.

And until vacation rentals are allowed to reopen, she says she feels like her hands are tied in trying to stay afloat.

According to the Reopen Florida Task Force, vacation rentals will be allowed to operate in Phase Two, but will only be available to Florida residents, and 72 vacant hours are required between each guest.

At this point, it is unknown when Phase two will begin.