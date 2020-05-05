ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Josephine Valenty, 96, has made selling liquor a family affair, and nothing's going to change that — not even the coronavirus.

Valenty and her late husband opened a small chain of liquor stores decades ago. Pasadena Liquors in St. Petersburg is still going strong, just like Josephine.

“The boys kept saying, ‘Mom, you have to stay home now,’” she said. “And I said, ‘Well, this is home to me.’”

In the wake of social distancing during this pandemic, the family has reached somewhat of a compromise for her.

“They keep me in the office,” Josephine said, “so they won’t let me go down and wait on customers, which sometimes I do sneak down.”

To hear more from Josephine and her family, watch the video above.