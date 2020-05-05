FLORIDA — A federal judge recently demanded ICE to release hundreds of detainees being held at detention centers in South Florida.

The judge described their conditions as “cruel and unusual punishment.”

One Central Florida immigrant feared his time in confinement during the coronavirus pandemic would get him infected.

Sahanwaj Ansari, 23, came to the U.S. dreaming of a career in aviation. He was enrolled at Cloud Dancer Aviation and Flying Club Inc. in DeLand, Florida.

But after allowing his student visa to expire, he spent six weeks inside Krome Detention Center in Miami, an experience he calls terrifying.

“I was always thinking about my family and about what’s going to happen if I die here in this quarantine?” he said.

Ansari was granted bond and released days later from the #Krome Detention Center in Miami. He describes feeling emotional over the “friends” he made and left behind. He says conditions amid the outbreak were not favorable for detainees. @MyNews13 #News13Volusia #N13COVID19 pic.twitter.com/jHsGyW4uV0 — Stephanie Bechara (@BecharaReports) May 4, 2020

Ansari said during the pandemic, he was under a cohort quarantine, always with a large group of detainees. As of May 4, nine detainees at the Krome facility have tested positive for coronavirus, that’s not counting staff or third-party contractors.

“And they keep saying someone has coronavirus in this building, someone has coronavirus in this building,” Ansari explained. “It was fearful for me.”

Ansari said during his time there, it was difficult to get regular access to soap, hand sanitizer, and personal protective equipment. He stresses that he was forced to sleep, eat and live in the same room with 116 other detainees.

“All the beds were like two-and-a-half, not more than three feet,” Ansari said.

Orlando attorney Clint Curtis and owner of Law Offices of Clint Curtis And Associates recently got Ansari out on bond.

“What ICE is now doing down there in Krome is they’re treating these people like not only just cattle, but they’re treating them like disposable cattle. They’re actually putting them in situations where they can die,” Curtis said.

Curtis’ team has filed a lawsuit against ICE for “inability to follow the guidelines set forth by the CDC.” His team claims social distancing and good hygiene is not possible.

“We basically need to defund DHS’s executives until they start cooperating with congress,” Curtis said.

Lawmakers call for transparency

U.S. Rep. Darren Soto (D-Florida) along with other elected officials wrote a letter asking ICE for transparency.

“As of right now I am just very concerned that we have a terrible mixed room between immigrants who aren't moving their cases along,” Soto said. “But stuck in these confined areas without enough precautions being taken to prevent COVID-19 outbreaks at these detention centers.”

On the CDC website it reads: “Cohorting should only be practiced if there are no other available options.” ICE’s website however, calls cohorting “an alternative to self-monitoring at home.”

Serena Kurtz, a partner with the Law Offices of Clint Curtis And Associates said, “Ultimately we want DHS and Immigration and these detention centers to do the right thing by these detainees. These detainees are civil detainees; they're not criminals.”

Ansari’s lawyer is working other means to have him gain legal status in the country. In the meantime, Ansari, who came to the U.S. seeking a career in aviation, said he feels far from flying the American dream.

“Government needs to fix this stuff, because we are from outside coming over here with some hopes,” Ansari added.

ICE had no comment other than it’s not admitting to the allegations and that they have taken extensive precautions to limit the potential spread of COVID-19.

ICE also sent the following to Spectrum News: